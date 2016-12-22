Lamborghini’s London festive treat

Leading luxury dealer group H.R. Owen is displaying the ultra-rare Lamborghini Veneno Coupe for the very first time in the UK.

One of only four examples built in 2013 to celebrate Lamborghini’s 50th anniversary, the Veneno will be on show at Lamborghini London in South Kensington from December 23 to January 6. It’s worth north of £3.8 million.

H.R. Owen’s model will be the very first Veneno to be featured in a main dealership in the UK, having only previously been on public display at the Lamborghini Museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, and at high-profile motor shows around the world.