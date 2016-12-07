Nissan Juke’s “blindfolded” J-turn record

A Nissan Juke has set the world’s first ‘blind’ J-turn record with the driver using only the car’s Intelligent Around View Monitor (AVM) on-board camera technology for guidance.

Stuntman Paul Swift spun the car 180 degrees with all the windows blacked out, using only the Juke’s four exterior cameras to position himself.

Amazingly, he equalled the existing ‘sighted’ record – turning the compact crossover from driving backwards to driving forwards in a space just 18cm longer than its bumper-to-bumper distance.

Nissan’s Intelligent AVM system provides the driver with a 360-degree birds’ eye view of the car and its surroundings. The four camera images are digitally stitched together and displayed on the NissanConnect dashboard screen, making parking simpler and safer.

“Looking at the 360-degree view on the dashboard screen – rather than over my shoulder through the rear window – was strange at first, but I quickly adjusted,” explained Paul Swift. “The AVM cameras gave me a clear view of the track so I was confident of staying within the lines.”

The Nissan Juke is no stranger to stunts and record attempts. The compact crossover already holds the record for completing the fastest mile on two wheels.