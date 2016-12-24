The Suzuki Celerio has topped a chart of cars with the cheapest cost of motoring, making it a good buy as a first car.

The city car will not only hold its value, but is the cheapest to run when based on factors such as price, insurance, fuel consumption, tax and emissions.

The research, carried out by automotive experts hpi, also found that paying over the odds for a car was highest amongst 18-24 year olds (30%) and nearly a fifth (17%) admitted rushing the purchase of their first car, as they were eager to get on the road and start driving.

Top 10 cars for new drivers

Suzuki Celerio Hatchback Dacia Sandero Diesel Hatchback Peugeot 108 Hatchback Dacia Logan MCV Diesel Estate Toyota Aygo Hatchback Citroen C1 Hatchback Nissan Micra Hatchback Special Edition Suzuki Swift Hatchback Nissan Note Hatchback Special Edition Seat Ibiza Sport Coupe

“The Suzuki Celerio came out top in our best buy survey with a total cost of motoring of £7,099.95, ahead of the Dacia Sandero at £7,212 and the Peugeot 108 at £7,646,” explained Philip Nothard of hpi.

“This includes everything from the cost of the vehicle itself and servicing and road tax to insurance and fuel costs.

“The key thing to remember when buying or selling a car is to always do your homework – if buying a used car privately, find out what you should be paying and do the necessary checks to find out how many keepers it has had, whether there is a mileage discrepancy, if it’s ever been stolen, involved in an accident or even written off. It really does pay to be thorough.”