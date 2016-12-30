Top 10 most searched for cars of 2016

Auto Trader has revealed the most searched for cars of the year – the makes and models most popular on the online automotive marketplace which currently has almost half a million cars listed for sale.

The BMW 3 series topped the league table for the sixth consecutive year, beating two of its BMW stablemates – the 1 Series and 5 Series – in a Top 10 75% dominated by premium vehicles.

Top 10 most searched for cars on Auto Trader in 2016

BMW 3 Series Volkswagen Golf Merecdes-Benz C-Class Ford Focus BMW 5 Series BMW 1 Series Ford Fiesta Audi A3 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Vauxhall Astra

“The BMW 3 series continues its dominance as the most searched for car on Auto Trader, while the overall popularity for premium vehicles continues,” said Jon Quirk, Auto Trader’s Editor-in-Chief.

“This is due, in part, to an expansive new car portfolio and the availability of low rate finance. Small family cars have been big news in 2016 too, as they can provide superb levels of in-car technology, safety and refinement in more compact, more efficient and cost effective packages.”

Making a prediction for 2017, he added: “2017 is going to be the year of the small car. The small car league table will see a host of new competition – the Ford Fiesta, Volkswagen Polo, Citroen C3 and Seat Ibiza will all have brand new models in 2017, not to mention the totally reinvented Nissan Micra.

“We’re also expecting to see an increase in the number of searches for electric vehicles, with refreshed models like the Renault Zoe promising better range and the release of the Tesla Model 3 – the Ford Focus-sized electric car with a 200+ mile range costing £30k – which should bring mass appeal for UK car buyers.”