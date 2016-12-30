Top 5 cars most of risk of being stolen

The Porsche 911 Carrera 4S is the car most at risk of being stolen in the UK, according to new research by MyCarCheck.com.

With information from the police, DVLA, insurers and finance houses, the company holds comprehensive data on every vehicle on the road – things that buyers should be aware of before making an offer.

One in six Porsche 911 Carrera 4S registrations checked returned a stolen warning. Second most at risk was the Mercedes-Benz CLC 220 Cdi Sport Auto, with one in 11 checked returning a stolen warning.

Cars with highest percentage of stolen warnings in 2016

Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Mercedes-Benz CLC 220 Cdi Sport Auto Range Rover Evoque Dynamic D4A Honda Jazz SE CVT Ford Fiesta Zetec

“It should come as no surprise that the cars most at risk of being stolen in 2016 are prestige models,” said MyCarCheck.com’s Roger Powell. “They are desirable to used car buyers and targeted by car thieves due to the profit potential.

“The fact that the UK’s best-selling car, the Fiesta, is fifth on our list shows that any used car for sale can potentially be stolen.

“While the risk of buying one is relatively low, you must weigh that against the embarrassment of being pulled by the police and finding yourself massively out of pocket when it is seized and returned to its rightful owner. That’s why all motor traders use vehicle provenance checks and we urge all consumers to do the same.

“The latest British Crime Survey showed that vehicle theft is on the rise for the first time in 20 years. The period April 2015 to March 2016 saw an 8% rise, with 80,047 vehicles recorded as stolen. “