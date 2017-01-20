The third-generation Kia Sportage has been crowned Diesel Car magazine’s Used Car of the Year 2017, also securing top spot in the best crossover category.

Announcing this year’s results, Diesel Car Editor Ian Robertson said: “Every year there are more and more models to choose from, and the Diesel Car Used Car of the Year Awards is designed to help buyers select the best cars in eight key categories”.

He added: “This year’s winner, the Kia Sportage, has gained an enviable reputation for being a great all-rounder, with prices that are sensible, and backed up by Kia’s generous seven-year warranty package.”

DieselCar Used Car of the Year Awards 2017 winners

Best small car – DS 3 (2010-on)

Runner up – Ford Fiesta (2008-on)

Best medium car – Ford Focus (2011-on)

Runner up Audi A3 (2003-2012)

Best large car Mazda6 – (2012-on)

Runner up BMW 3 Series (2012-on)

Best crossover Kia Sportage – (2010-2016)

Runner up – Range Rover Evoque (2011-on)

Best estate car – Skoda Superb Estate (2010-2015)

Runner up Jaguar XF Sportbrake (2012 to 2016)

Best 4×4 – Honda CR-V (2007-2012)

Runner up – Audi Q7 (2006 to 2015)

Best performance car – SEAT Leon SC FR (2013-on)

Runner up – Audi TT (2008 to 2014)

Best Eco Car – Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost (2013-on)

Runner up – Lexus IS 300h (2013-on)

DieselCar Used Car of the Year 2017 – Overall winner Kia Sportage (2010-2016)