Milestone as VW Golf overtakes Volvo in Sweden

Sweden’s best-selling car in 2016 was not a Volvo – the first time that’s happened in more than half a century.

Instead, the Volkswagen Golf was the No 1 car, according to the country’s carmakers’ association, Bil Sweden, which also reported a record 372,000 new registrations – up 8% on the 2015 figure.

Volvo was last knocked off top spot in 1962 by a Volkswagen Beetle.

It’s not all bad news for Chinese-owned Volvo – it’s still by far the biggest-selling brand in Sweden with four of its models occupying places in the Top 6.

The Volvo’s V70, the most popular car in Sweden for the past two decades, ceased production in favour of the newer V90 model during 2016, and it’s thought the new car will soon take over the top spot spot when it’s fully established.

Sweden is Volvo’s second biggest market, after China.