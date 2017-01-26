Range Rover Sport SVR: a gripping yarn

Land Rover has produced a film demonstrating the Range Rover Sport SVR’s awesome acceleration – whatever the terrain.

In a unique test, the SVR completes the 0-62mph sprint on standard fit Michelin 275/45 R21 All Season Tyres on everything from Tarmac and grass to snow and sand, using Land Rover’s innovative Terrain Response 2 technology.

Come rain or shine, grass or gravel, snow or sand, the SVR delivers devastating pace…

The times recorded are a testament to the Range Rover Sport’s inherent capability. On a notoriously slippery wet grass surface, the 0-62mph time increased by only 0.8 seconds, while even on Sand the benchmark sprint took only 5.5 seconds.