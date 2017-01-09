UK Car of the Year winners revealed
Cars from 10 different manufacturers have been hailed best-in-class after the first round of voting in the UK Car of the Year Awards 2017.
With the winners of the 12 categories now decided, the successful models go on to battle it out for the title of UK Car of the Year 2017, announced on February 24.
UK Car of the Year Awards 2017 category winners:
- Best Small Hatch – Hyundai IONIQ
- Best Family Car – Toyota Prius
- Best Executive Car – Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- Best Luxury Car – Rolls-Royce Dawn
- Best Estate Car – Volvo V90
- Best MPV – Renault Scénic/Grand Scénic
- Best Crossover – SEAT Ateca
- Best Large Crossover – Jaguar F-Pace
- Best Coupe – Porsche 718 Cayman
- Best Cabriolet – Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet
- Best Sports Car – Porsche 718 Boxster
- Best Performance Car – Ford Focus RS
