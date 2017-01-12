What Car? awards: Car of the Year winners
The new BMW 5 Series has been crowned Car of the Year for 2017 at the 40th annual What Car? Awards.
The 5 Series fended off stiff competition from Mercedes-Benz and Rolls-Royce to win the Luxury Car of the Year Award, before its blend of talents resulted in it beating all the other category winners to be named the best new car of the past 12 months.
Other newcomers also made a big impression on the judges, particularly in the popular SUV sector. The new Seat Ateca took the Small SUV of the Year prize and the Skoda Kodiaq won Large SUV of the Year.
Championing manufacturers who have made progress in safety and technology, What Car? and Thatcham Research presented the Safety Award to the Toyota Prius, while the Peugeot 3008 was awarded the Technology prize, sponsored by Nexcel, for its i-Cockpit interior layout.
Putting the vote to What Car? readers, the Honda Civic Type R was named the most exciting car due to be launched in 2017 in the Reader Award category.
What Car? Car of the Year 2017 winners
CITY CAR
Less than £8000 – Suzuki Celerio 1.0 SZ2
£8000-£10,000 – Skoda Citigo 1.0 60 SE 5dr
More than £10,000 – Hyundai i10 1.2 Premium SE
WINNER – Hyundai i10 1.2 Premium SE
SMALL CAR
Less than £12,000 – Dacia Sandero 0.9 TCe Ambiance
£12,000-£15,000 – Skoda Fabia 1.2 TSI 90 SE
More than £15,000 – Mini 5-Door Cooper Chili Media
WINNER – Skoda Fabia 1.2 TSI 90 SE
FAMILY CAR
Less than £18,000 – Vauxhall Astra 1.6 CDTi 110 Design
£18,000-£20,000 – Seat Leon 1.0 TSI Ecomotive 115 SE Technology
More than £20,000 – Audi A3 Sportback 1.4 TFSI 150 Sport
WINNER – Audi A3 Sportback 1.4 TFSI 150 Sport
HOT HATCH
Less than £15,000 – Suzuki Swift Sport 3dr
£15,000-£25,000 – Ford Fiesta ST-2 3dr
More than £25,000 – BMW M140i 3dr auto
WINNER – Ford Fiesta ST-2 3dr
SMALL SUV
Less than £15,000 – Suzuki Vitara 1.6 SZ4
£15,000-£25,000 – Seat Ateca 1.4 EcoTSI 150 SE
More than £25,000 – Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI 150 SE Navigation
WINNER – Seat Ateca 1.4 EcoTSI 150 SE
LARGE SUV
Less than £25,000 – Mazda CX-5 2.2D 150 SE-L Nav
£25,000-£30,000 – Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TDI 150 4×4 SE 7st
More than £30,000 – Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech auto
WINNER – Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TDI 150 4×4 SE 7st
LUXURY SUV
Less than £50,000 – Porsche Macan Diesel S
£50,000-£70,000 – Audi Q7 3.0 TDI 272 quattro SE
More than £70,000 – Range Rover 3.0 TDV6 Vogue
WINNER – Audi Q7 3.0 TDI 272 quattro SE
MPV
Less than £20,000 – Citroën C3 Picasso 1.2 Puretech 110 Edition
£20,000-£26,000 – Volkswagen Touran 1.6 TDI 115 SE
More than £26,000 – Ford Galaxy 2.0 TDCi 150 Zetec
WINNER – Volkswagen Touran 1.6 TDI 115 SE
ESTATE CAR
Less than £18,000 – Skoda Fabia Estate 1.2 TSI 90 SE
£18,000-£25,000 – Skoda Superb Estate 2.0 TDI 150 SE Technology
More than £25,000 – Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate E 220 d SE
WINNER – Skoda Superb Estate 2.0 TDI 150 SE Technology
ELECTRIC CAR
Less than £20,000 – Renault Zoe Q90 Z.E. 40 Dynamique Nav
£20,000-£40,000 – BMW i3 94Ah
More than £40,000 – Tesla Model S 75D
WINNER – Renault Zoe Q90 Z.E. 40 Dynamique Nav
EXECUTIVE CAR
Less than £25,000 – Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI 150 SE Technology
£25,000-£30,000 – Audi A3 Saloon 2.0 TDI 150 Sport
More than £30,000 – Audi A4 3.0 TDI 218 Sport
WINNER – Audi A4 3.0 TDI 218 Sport
LUXURY CAR
Less than £50,000 – BMW 5 Series 520d SE
£50,000-£100,000 – Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350 d SE L
More than £100,000 – Rolls-Royce Ghost EWB
WINNER – BMW 5 Series 520d SE
CONVERTIBLE
Less than £25,000 – Mazda MX-5 2.0 SE-L Nav
£25,000-£35,000 – Audi A3 Cabriolet 1.4 TFSI 150 Sport
More than £35,000 – Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet S 500 AMG Line
WINNER – Mazda MX-5 2.0 SE-L Nav
COUPE
Less than £30,000 – Audi TT 1.8 TFSI Sport
£30,000-£50,000 – Audi A5 Coupé 3.0 TDI 218 quattro Sport
More than £50,000 – Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupé S 500 AMG Line
WINNER – Audi TT 1.8 TFSI Sport
SPORTS CAR
Less than £50,000 – Porsche 718 Cayman 2.0
£50,000-£100,000 – Porsche 911 Carrera PDK
More than £100,000 – McLaren 540C
WINNER – Porsche 718 Cayman 2.0
READER AWARD
1st Honda Civic Type R
2nd Jaguar I-Pace
3rd Lexus LC
SAFETY AWARD
1st Toyota Prius
2nd Peugeot 3008
3rd Volkswagen Tiguan
TECHNOLOGY AWARD
1st Peugeot 3008 i-Cockpit
2nd Renault Zoe
3rd Audi SQ7 48V
CAR OF THE YEAR
BMW 5 Series 520d SE
Tags: BMW 5 series car magazine Car of the Year Coupe Crossover Electric Car estate car luxury car MPV Peugeot 3008 SUV Renault Zoe Rolls-Royce Dawn Seat Ateca Skoda Kodiaq Skoda Superb sports car SUV Toyota Prius what car winners
Trackback from your site.