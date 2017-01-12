What Car? awards: Car of the Year winners

The new BMW 5 Series has been crowned Car of the Year for 2017 at the 40th annual What Car? Awards.

The 5 Series fended off stiff competition from Mercedes-Benz and Rolls-Royce to win the Luxury Car of the Year Award, before its blend of talents resulted in it beating all the other category winners to be named the best new car of the past 12 months.

Other newcomers also made a big impression on the judges, particularly in the popular SUV sector. The new Seat Ateca took the Small SUV of the Year prize and the Skoda Kodiaq won Large SUV of the Year.

Championing manufacturers who have made progress in safety and technology, What Car? and Thatcham Research presented the Safety Award to the Toyota Prius, while the Peugeot 3008 was awarded the Technology prize, sponsored by Nexcel, for its i-Cockpit interior layout.

Putting the vote to What Car? readers, the Honda Civic Type R was named the most exciting car due to be launched in 2017 in the Reader Award category.

What Car? Car of the Year 2017 winners

CITY CAR

Less than £8000 – Suzuki Celerio 1.0 SZ2

£8000-£10,000 – Skoda Citigo 1.0 60 SE 5dr

More than £10,000 – Hyundai i10 1.2 Premium SE

WINNER – Hyundai i10 1.2 Premium SE

SMALL CAR

Less than £12,000 – Dacia Sandero 0.9 TCe Ambiance

£12,000-£15,000 – Skoda Fabia 1.2 TSI 90 SE

More than £15,000 – Mini 5-Door Cooper Chili Media

WINNER – Skoda Fabia 1.2 TSI 90 SE

FAMILY CAR

Less than £18,000 – Vauxhall Astra 1.6 CDTi 110 Design

£18,000-£20,000 – Seat Leon 1.0 TSI Ecomotive 115 SE Technology

More than £20,000 – Audi A3 Sportback 1.4 TFSI 150 Sport

WINNER – Audi A3 Sportback 1.4 TFSI 150 Sport

HOT HATCH

Less than £15,000 – Suzuki Swift Sport 3dr

£15,000-£25,000 – Ford Fiesta ST-2 3dr

More than £25,000 – BMW M140i 3dr auto

WINNER – Ford Fiesta ST-2 3dr

SMALL SUV

Less than £15,000 – Suzuki Vitara 1.6 SZ4

£15,000-£25,000 – Seat Ateca 1.4 EcoTSI 150 SE

More than £25,000 – Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI 150 SE Navigation

WINNER – Seat Ateca 1.4 EcoTSI 150 SE

LARGE SUV

Less than £25,000 – Mazda CX-5 2.2D 150 SE-L Nav

£25,000-£30,000 – Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TDI 150 4×4 SE 7st

More than £30,000 – Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech auto

WINNER – Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TDI 150 4×4 SE 7st

LUXURY SUV

Less than £50,000 – Porsche Macan Diesel S

£50,000-£70,000 – Audi Q7 3.0 TDI 272 quattro SE

More than £70,000 – Range Rover 3.0 TDV6 Vogue

WINNER – Audi Q7 3.0 TDI 272 quattro SE

MPV

Less than £20,000 – Citroën C3 Picasso 1.2 Puretech 110 Edition

£20,000-£26,000 – Volkswagen Touran 1.6 TDI 115 SE

More than £26,000 – Ford Galaxy 2.0 TDCi 150 Zetec

WINNER – Volkswagen Touran 1.6 TDI 115 SE

ESTATE CAR

Less than £18,000 – Skoda Fabia Estate 1.2 TSI 90 SE

£18,000-£25,000 – Skoda Superb Estate 2.0 TDI 150 SE Technology

More than £25,000 – Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate E 220 d SE

WINNER – Skoda Superb Estate 2.0 TDI 150 SE Technology

ELECTRIC CAR

Less than £20,000 – Renault Zoe Q90 Z.E. 40 Dynamique Nav

£20,000-£40,000 – BMW i3 94Ah

More than £40,000 – Tesla Model S 75D

WINNER – Renault Zoe Q90 Z.E. 40 Dynamique Nav

EXECUTIVE CAR

Less than £25,000 – Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI 150 SE Technology

£25,000-£30,000 – Audi A3 Saloon 2.0 TDI 150 Sport

More than £30,000 – Audi A4 3.0 TDI 218 Sport

WINNER – Audi A4 3.0 TDI 218 Sport

LUXURY CAR

Less than £50,000 – BMW 5 Series 520d SE

£50,000-£100,000 – Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350 d SE L

More than £100,000 – Rolls-Royce Ghost EWB

WINNER – BMW 5 Series 520d SE

CONVERTIBLE

Less than £25,000 – Mazda MX-5 2.0 SE-L Nav

£25,000-£35,000 – Audi A3 Cabriolet 1.4 TFSI 150 Sport

More than £35,000 – Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet S 500 AMG Line

WINNER – Mazda MX-5 2.0 SE-L Nav

COUPE

Less than £30,000 – Audi TT 1.8 TFSI Sport

£30,000-£50,000 – Audi A5 Coupé 3.0 TDI 218 quattro Sport

More than £50,000 – Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupé S 500 AMG Line

WINNER – Audi TT 1.8 TFSI Sport

SPORTS CAR

Less than £50,000 – Porsche 718 Cayman 2.0

£50,000-£100,000 – Porsche 911 Carrera PDK

More than £100,000 – McLaren 540C

WINNER – Porsche 718 Cayman 2.0

READER AWARD

1st Honda Civic Type R

2nd Jaguar I-Pace

3rd Lexus LC

SAFETY AWARD

1st Toyota Prius

2nd Peugeot 3008

3rd Volkswagen Tiguan

TECHNOLOGY AWARD

1st Peugeot 3008 i-Cockpit

2nd Renault Zoe

3rd Audi SQ7 48V

CAR OF THE YEAR

BMW 5 Series 520d SE