Watch Ford’s Paris cult car film remake
Ford reimagines iconic 1970s driving film, C’etait un rendezvous, in 360-degree VR – with a Mustang.
The original nine-minute movie, created by French film maker Claude Lelouch in 1976, captured an audacious drive through Paris in the early hours of the morning.
Ford’s ‘Re-Rendez-Vous’ follows a similar route past landmarks including the Arc de Triomphe, Sacré-Coeur and Montmarte. However, for this 40-year remake, the driver is a woman.
In the new version, viewers can control the camera angle and virtual environment as the Mustang 5.0-litre V8 GT Fastback powers through the French capital.
“I had goose bumps watching ‘C’etait un rendez-vous’ 40 years later in virtual reality,” admitted Lelouch.
“At the time, my movie was about the feeling of freedom and the pleasure driving generates. I knew that Ford would do more than just a tribute to the original in this new version.”
However, perfectly recreating the main aspects of the route was a challenge all these years later, as some roads have since disappeared.
And here’s Claude Lelouch’s original…
Tags: Arc de Triomphe C'etait un rendezvous car movie Claude Lelouch cult Ford Ford Mustang Montmarte Mustang 5.0-litre V8 GT Paris remake Sacré-Coeur
