Watch Ford’s Paris cult car film remake

Ford reimagines iconic 1970s driving film, C’etait un rendezvous, in 360-degree VR – with a Mustang.

The original nine-minute movie, created by French film maker Claude Lelouch in 1976, captured an audacious drive through Paris in the early hours of the morning.

Ford’s ‘Re-Rendez-Vous’ follows a similar route past landmarks including the Arc de Triomphe, Sacré-Coeur and Montmarte. However, for this 40-year remake, the driver is a woman.

In the new version, viewers can control the camera angle and virtual environment as the Mustang 5.0-litre V8 GT Fastback powers through the French capital.

“I had goose bumps watching ‘C’etait un rendez-vous’ 40 years later in virtual reality,” admitted Lelouch.

“At the time, my movie was about the feeling of freedom and the pleasure driving generates. I knew that Ford would do more than just a tribute to the original in this new version.”

However, perfectly recreating the main aspects of the route was a challenge all these years later, as some roads have since disappeared.

And here’s Claude Lelouch’s original…