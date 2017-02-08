Free Winter tyres experience

Continental Tyres and Mercedes-Benz World have teamed up to offer free winter tyre tests to the public.

From Saturday, February 11 until Sunday February 19 the experience will be available between 11am – 1pm (other than on Feb 16 when it will be 12 – 2pm).

Hundreds of people have taken part in the event on previous occasions – all experiencing the benefits of fitting winter tyres when the temperature is at 7C and below.

In December, 100% of those who tried it out said that winter tyres exceeded their expectations and 98% said that they would now consider fitting winter tyres.

Those wishing to take part can turn up on the day – there’s no need to book.

Mercedes-Benz World is located at Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, Surrey KT13 0SL