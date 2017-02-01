Hyundai celebrates first ‘Click To Buy’ handovers

The first customers to have bought via Hyundai’s innovative Click To Buy website are now in possession of their new cars.

In an industry first, www.hyundai.co.uk/clicktobuy was launched on January 6. allowing customers nationwide to purchase a new car completely online, offering a no-haggle, fixed-price experience.

Hyundai claims it’s “simple, quick and transparent” and the entire process is possible to complete in less than five minutes when purchasing with cash, arguably making it easier than buying a weekly grocery shop online.

Since launch, 23 Hyundai cars have been ordered via Click To Buy and the site has had over 92,200 visitors with 43% of customers trading in and 93% collecting their new car from their local dealer.

One of the first buyers was 50-year-old John Freel, from York, who has just had a £20,000-plus Hyundai Tucson delivered to his house.

John part-exchanged his old car for the new SUV and didn’t even bother test-driving the Tucson before clicking to buy.

“I can’t be bothered going into showrooms half the time and I don’t like being pressurised,” said the health and safety manager.

“The Tucson is my fourth Hyundai in succession and I had an ix35 before, so I roughly knew what I was getting anyway.

“The showroom is still there and you can still go in and see everything, but I would say that this is definitely the future.”

When customers visit the website, they are able to get a trade-in price for their current car, use trade-in funds towards the new car purchase, configure their new car, add accessories and service plans, arrange finance and pay a deposit.

Cars can be delivered to owners’ houses or they can pick them up from the showroom.

Tony Whitehorn, president and CEO of Hyundai UK, said: “Click To Buy is an industry first developed by Hyundai in-house and it makes me incredibly proud to see the first new Hyundai cars purchased online handed over to absolutely delighted customers.

“Our aim with the site has always been to make the buying process easier and more transparent than ever before.

“With discounted fixed prices, Click To Buy is hassle free and with our detailed online trade-in valuation tool, the whole process is clear and easy to understand.”