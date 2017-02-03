Milla Jovovich celebrates the new Toyota C-HR

Actress and model Milla Jovovich has starred in the world’s first drive-through immersive theatre experience, celebrating the all-new Toyota C-HR.

The seven-scene interactive production – entitled ‘The Night That Flows’ – was staged at The Printworks in London.

The experience saw 100 guests immersed in the story of one amazing fictional night as it unfolded across five European cities.

The story, narrated throughout by Milla Jovovich, centred around guests finding their perfect flow and took inspiration from the ‘flowing’ design of the new Toyota C-HR – created to look like it is always moving, even when at a standstill.

Participants were thrust into the limelight as part of the event, taking centre-stage in the live multi-sensory performance and interacting with a variety of different characters as they made their way through the myriad of scenes.

Each scene brought with it unexpected twists and exciting scenarios, all inspired by key features of the car – from the dynamic drive and stylish diamond design, to the sophisticated interior and JBL concert hall sound system.

“I was thrilled to be asked to be a part of this event – I love that immersive theatre takes everyone on a completely unique journey and that no one experience is the same,” explained Resident Evil star Milla.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, so when Toyota approached me with the idea, I was intrigued and knew I had to be a part of it.

“The C-HR is a completely new concept for Toyota – rooted in style and quality. It’s a beautiful looking car and incredibly stylish inside. The brand is always looking for ‘a better way’ to design or do things – and I’m a huge fan of that philosophy.”