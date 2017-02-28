Rolls-Royce unveils 10mph luxury electric car

Iconic luxury car maker Rolls-Royce has taken the wraps off its smallest ever car.

The unique Rolls-Royce SRH has been crafted for one very special customer – St Richard’s Hospital Pediatric Day Surgery Unit in the marque’s home town of Chichester, West Sussex.

The car will allow children awaiting surgery to drive themselves to the operating theatre, through the Pediatric Unit corridors which are lined with ‘traffic signs’. The experience of ‘self-drive to theatre’ aims to reduce child patient stress.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars welcomed two test drivers from the Pediatric Unit at St Richard’s Hospital, Molly Matthews and Hari Rajyaguru, to the home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood.

In true Rolls-Royce style, the two children and their families enjoyed VIP hospitality with one notable addition to the usual customer experience. Molly and Hari both enjoyed first drives on the Rolls-Royce production line, an exceptionally rare privilege.

“We are a proud member of the community here in West Sussex,” said said , CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

“The Pediatric Unit at St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester does such vital work in providing essential care to young people and their families.

“We hope that the RollsRoyce SRH will serve to make the experience for young people during treatment a little less stressful.”

Created from the ground-up by the dedicated Bespoke Manufacturing team, the Rolls-Royce SRH presents to its very important customer a landmark study in bespoke luxury.

Finished in a two-tone paint-scheme of Andalusian White and Salamanca Blue with a hand-applied St James Red coachline, the interior features a two-tone steering wheel, while the 24 volt gel battery propels the car with the same whisper-quietness as Rolls-Royce’s awersome V12 engines.

Marianne Griffiths, Chief Executive, of Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Just like the joy it will bring to our young patients, the Rolls-Royce SRH is simply priceless.

“It is a very special gift and one of the most wonderful donations ever received by Love Your Hospital, our trust’s dedicated charity.

“On behalf of everyone at Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and especially the small team who volunteered so much of their own time in support of St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester and the children we care for.”