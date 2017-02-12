Stay safe in the dazzling winter sun

Sunshine is in short supply at this time of the year, but driving into the glaring low winter sun can be extremely dangerous.

In fact, in 2015, dazzling sun was a factor in more than 2,500 crashes, including 17 fatalities.

Here’s IAM (Institute of Advanced Motorists) RoadSmart’s head of driving and riding standards, Richard Gladman, with his top tips for staying safe on the roads this winter.