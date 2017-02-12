Stay safe in the dazzling winter sun
Sunshine is in short supply at this time of the year, but driving into the glaring low winter sun can be extremely dangerous.
In fact, in 2015, dazzling sun was a factor in more than 2,500 crashes, including 17 fatalities.
Here’s IAM (Institute of Advanced Motorists) RoadSmart’s head of driving and riding standards, Richard Gladman, with his top tips for staying safe on the roads this winter.
- Keep your windscreen clean both inside and out. Dirt or salt residue will magnify the effect of the sun
- On the outside check for chips or cracks, replace worn wiper blades and make sure your washer bottle is kept well topped up with good quality screen fluid strong enough to avoid freezing
- Keep a cloth or chamois to wipe away the dirty film that builds up on the inside due to screen heating and condensation
- Use your sun visor. It may sound pretty standard but a surprising number of people forget
- Invest in polarised sunglasses and remember to take a rest. Your eyes will strain quickly if you are squinting.
- Slow down and leave extra space between you and the driver ahead if you are dazzled. This will give you more time to regain full control and assess the situation.
Tags: chamois chips clean cracks danger dazzling driving glare IAM RoadSmart institute of advanced motorists low winter sun polarised sunglasses stay safe sun visor windscreen wiper blades
Trackback from your site.