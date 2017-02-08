Take-off for Aston Martin’s Spitfire specials

Aston Martin Cambridge invited the new owners of the limited edition V12 Vantage S Spitfire 80 models for an ultimate handover experience.

Designed to celebrate an iconic car and to mark the 80th anniversary of the Supermarine Spitfire’s first flight, just eight models of the V12 Vantage S Spitfire were produced globally.

The VIP guests gathered at IWM Duxford, Cambridgeshire, for the unveiling of their new limited edition Aston Martin. IWM Duxford comprises Britain’s best-preserved Second World War airfield together with one of Europe’s premier aviation museums.

Aston Martin Cambridge extended the day to include a Spitfire flight experience with pleasure flight operators Classic Wings, an armoured vehicle driving experience, as well as a personal tour of the museum and a talk from a Second World War Spitfire pilot.

The Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Spitfire 80 has been tailored by Q, Aston Martin’s personalisation service. The car has been created in a special, Duxford Green colour, with the trademark Spitfire yellow pinstripe on the side strakes and deck lid. Also included are front and rear diffusers in satin carbon fibre; a louvred bonnet in Duxford Green to create a bold profile; and solid sterling silver Aston Martin wings badges with tailored ‘Old English White’ inlay.

The interior of the ‘Spitfire 80’ model boasts an array of features including the Spitfire 80 logo embroidered in Raven Black onto the headrests; saddle leather floor mats with sheepskin inserts relating to the iconic Irvin jacket; the passenger airbag embroidered with its unique aircraft identification code; and door inserts finished with door pulls in red ‘webbing’ to match the Spitfire aircraft.

To make the unveiling a day to remember, Aston Martin Cambridge presented customers with a unique Irvin Jacket with Spitfire 80 logo stitched inside; Irvin flying helmet and flying goggles; themed car cover; embossed owners’ manual; and a leather photo album featuring high quality images taken on the day.