Bridgestone chasing the Olympic dream

Athletics legend Daley Thompson helps tyre giant Bridgestone launch its Worldwide Olympic Partnership.

The double Olympic decathlon gold medallist was joined by Rio gold medal winning diver Chris Mears and UK golfer Charley Hull who tied seventh on her Olympic Games debut in Rio aged just 20.

At the event in London, Daley, Chris and Charley encouraged everyone to ‘Chase Your Dream, No Matter What’ – Bridgestone’s new campaign to encourage people of all ages, abilities and passions to overcome obstacles to get to their dream.

Each of the three sporting heroes has, in their own way, overcome adversity to get to where they are today.

“My upbringing and sporting career have taught me that if I work hard enough and remain focused, then I can achieve my goals,” explained Daley.

“I would like to think that I’m a living testament to the Chase Your Dream, No Matter What philosophy.”

British Olympic Association CEO, Bill Sweeney added: “As we start a new Olympic cycle it’s an exciting opportunity to collaborate with the new Worldwide Olympic Partners.

“Bridgestone is a globally recognised and successful brand and we are excited and proud to work together on their Chase Your Dream, No Matter What campaign.”

Bridgestone North Europe Managing Director, Robin Shaw said: “Our Chase Your Dream, No Matter What campaign aims to inspire people everywhere, whatever their background to find the strength to chase their dreams and overcome any obstacles they face on life’s journey.

“Whatever challenges you face, we believe our role is to keep everyone safe and on track until you safely reach your destination. Our ambassadors are sharing their stories to help everyday people chase their dreams, no matter what.”