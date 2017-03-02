Cash-strapped motorists driving faulty cars

Nearly one in five UK drivers admit to running their car, despite knowing it needs repairs, because they can’t afford the bill.

According to motoreasy, which manages car maintenance and repairs on behalf of the motorist, men are more inclined to dodge necessary car repairs than women, with 19.5% and 17.3% respectively claiming to have driven cars carrying faults.

Worn brake pads and discs, broken suspension springs and shock absorbers, and warning lights – especially when intermittent – are frequently ignored.

Nearly 25% of under 55s admit to ignoring necessary repair work on their vehicles, but that figure falls to just 8.5% from over 55s.

The finding comes at a time when the Government is considering extending the start of MoT testing – which checks the road legality of every vehicle – from three-year-old cars to vehicles aged four years.

“Drivers are clearly prioritising other commitments if faults occur between annual MoT tests,” said Duncan McClure Fisher of motoreasy. “Naturally, that comes with a risk – especially if it relates to safety-critical items like brakes, steering, power and visibility.

“That is a risk to all road users, not just the faulty vehicle and its occupants.”