Fiat’s ‘Forever 500’ birthday film

Watch a special short film to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the iconic Fiat 500.

Fiat has launched a series of activities and events to mark the diamond jubilee of the Cinquino (as Fiat calls it) – a car that has been a much-loved part of popular culture since 1957.

Surrealist British animator Cyriak’s 90-second film, called Forever 500, shows the evolution of the Fiat 500 from its first appearance to its latest incarnation in 2017 – the Fiat 500-60th Limited Edition.

Fiat approached Krow Communications with a brief to mark the Fiat 500’s anniversary with a celebration of its enduring style.

“For 60 years the Fiat 500 has had an engaging style and as its gorgeous looks have evolved, that twinkle in the eye has stayed the same,” said Krow’s Executive Creative Director Nick Hastings.

“Cyriak’s surreal and irreverent creations perfectly capture what the 500 has been, and always will be.”