New Range Rover Velar revealed

Velar, the newest addition to the Range Rover family has been unveiled, and it will plug the gap between the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport.

“We call the Velar the avant garde Range Rover,” explained Land Rover Chief Design Officer, Gerry McGovern. “It brings a new dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the brand. The Range Rover Velar changes everything.”

The origin of the Velar name (pronounced vel-ar) dates back to the first Range Rover prototypes of the 1960s. When development engineers needed to hide the true identity of the 26 pre-production Range Rovers, they chose the name Velar, derived from the Latin velare, meaning to veil or cover.

The Velar, which has inherited plenty of Range Rover DNA, plus Land Rover’s legendary all-terrain ability, will go head-to-head with the likes of the Jaguar F-Pace and Porsche Macan.

Priced from £44,830 to £85,450, the Velar will be made at Land Rover’s plant at Solihull in the West Midlands and will go on sale this summer in the UK and more than 170 markets worldwide.