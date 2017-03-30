Rolls-Royce celebrates British music legends

Nine unique Rolls-Royce Wraith cars have been commissioned to celebrate icons of the British music industry.

The first four Wraith ‘Inspired by British Music’ cars have been unveiled at a star-studded event in London by the artists who created them, in partnership with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

The stars involved in the project were personally invited to the home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, England, and worked in close partnership with Rolls-Royce’s design experts to conceive deeply personal expressions of their music legacies.

The unique cars created represent the ultimate collectors’ items for the most ardent fans of each artist and will be sold later in 2017, with Rolls-Royce donating a proportion of the value of each to charities selected by each artist, including the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The first artists honoured were The Who frontman Roger Daltrey, Sir Ray Davies of The Kinks, and producer and “fifth Beatle” Sir George Martin.

The final batch of hand-built Wraith models unveiled later in 2017 will feature Dame Shirley Bassey, Status Quo’s Francis Rossi and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones.