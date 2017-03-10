Starring role for new SEAT Leon Cupra 300

SEAT pulls at the heartstrings with new Leon Cupra 300 campaign.

A classy new advert, produced by ad agency Droga5, tells the simple story of a race car confined to the track.

Award-winning director Noam Murro focuses on two cars. The trapped race car that longs for the freedom of the open road the new SEAT Leon Cupra 300 that can enjoy the exhilaration of the world’s highways.

Dustin O’Halloran, who was Oscar-nominated for his original score on the film “Lion”, composed and arranged a special soundtrack for the film.

“The new SEAT Leon CUPRA 300HP is the fastest and most powerful street car that SEAT has ever produced,” explained SEAT’s Susanne Franz.

“To underscore this moment, we wanted to make a bold statement about the fact that 60% of this car’s design and performance DNA is shared with our award-winning Cup Racer formula.

“‘A race car set free’ sets an exciting new tone for CUPRA and, alongside our sponsorship of this year’s Superbike World Championship and Ducati MotoGP team, begins to establish its pedigree as a mark of high performance.”