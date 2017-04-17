Aston Martin Vanquish S Red Arrows Edition

Limited edition collection of 10 Aston Martin Vanquish S models created in tribute to the The Red Arrows.

Aston Martin Cambridge has commissioned the cars, which have been designed to emulate the experience of piloting a Hawk jet – the Royal Air Force’s aerobatic team’s aircraft of choice.

Approved by the Ministry of Defence and the Royal Air Force, these are some of the most exclusive Aston Martin cars ever built, with custom details throughout highlighting the prestigious partnership.

Q by Aston Martin’s personalisation service has worked alongside Aston Martin Cambridge to create the exclusive Vanquish S Red Arrows Edition.

The car has been painted in a special Eclat red pearlescent colour, which is not only the Red Arrows signature, but is a unique custom shade of red containing gold flakes.

In true Red Arrows fashion, the car has been finished with white ‘flash’ side strake edges leading into the doors, trademark Red Arrows blue and white ‘smoke trails’ on the side skirts into the rear diffuser and exhaust, unique Red Arrows Union Jack tail fin motif and individual engine plaque with Red Arrows logo signed by a team member.

Each car is completely unique and designed after one particular Red Arrows jet with custom details including a formation number throughout the car.

Internally, the Vanquish S Red Arrows Edition boasts specially designed features including ‘Diamond Nine’ embroidery on headrests; obsidian black with olive green inserts matching Martin Baker ejection seat fabric colours in the Red Arrows Hawk, audio on/off system switch made from recycled Red Arrows Hawks parts; Hawk serial number embroidery on passenger airbag matching aircraft; plus the Red Arrows squadron crest lacquered into the screen veneer in a monochrome finish.

Completing the aviation theme, the Vanquish S Red Arrows Edition comes with a range of accessories including two custom Red Arrows inspired racing suits – one in red, for the driver to mirror the pilot, and one in blue for the passenger as a nod to the engineers who fly in the back seat of the Hawks on transit flights. There are also two custom Red Arrows racing helmets, two Red Arrows Team leather jackets commissioned and worn by the team, themed car cover, embossed owner’s manual and and a leather photo album featuring high quality images taken on the handover day for each customer.

Red 10, the tenth car built in this series, will be donated to the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund. This one-of-a-kind car will be raffled off to the public with full proceeds from the raffle going directly to the charity.