Ellie Goulding drives new Range Rover Velar

The new Range Rover Velar has made its showstopping US debut with an exclusive online performance from singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding.

The star’s New York show brought a touch of British glamour to the Velar’s launch party. Earlier, she became the first person to drive the new Velar in Manhattan.

“I have always been a big Range Rover fan and it was a pleasure to be a part of its launch here in the US,” said Ellie. “Even more rewarding to be supporting a local charity that improves over 10,000 lives every year in one of my favourite cities.”

The Velar will go on sale this summer and plug the gap between the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport.