Ferrari 70th Anniversary UK Tour – full details

You probably don’t need telling that Ferrari is celebrating its 70th birthday this year, and to mark the occasion, a special UK Tour is taking place from June to September.

The stunning new LaFerrari Aperta will lead the Ferrari 70th Anniversary UK Tour, visiting every official Ferrari dealer in the UK during July and August, and it will be on public display on the following dates (exact location in each city to be announced):

5th July – Lyndhurst

9th July – Exeter

12th July – Swindon

15th July – Egham

20th July – London

23rd July – Colchester

26th July – Nottingham

30th July – Birmingham

2nd August – Manchester

5th August – Leeds

9th August – Edinburgh

12th August – Belfast

The LaFerrari Aperta will also headline Ferrari’s presence at the Goodwood Festival of Speed (June 29- July 2), leading a parade of the most iconic road and racing Ferraris from the company’s past 70 years during each day of the event.

Ferrari will also have a full display of the current product range at the event, including the new GTC4Lusso which makes its dynamic UK debut at the event.

The final event on the LaFerrari Aperta’s UK Tour will be Ferrari Racing Days at Silverstone (September 22-24), where the car will once again lead a parade of iconic and historic Ferrari cars around the British GP circuit.

Ferrari’s Corse Clienti division will also be running a number of sessions for F1 Clienti and XX Programme cars, including a number of important race-winning F1 cars from several different decades of Ferrari’s racing past.