Original Mini reborn as luxury runabout

Iconic British people’s car, the Mini, has been reimagined for the 21st Century, blending modern technology and connectivity with bespoke coachbuilding techniques.

Mini Remastered by David Brown Automotive is the eagerly-awaited second model to be made by the low-volume, British-based coachbuilder.

Based on a classic Mini and reborn into a city car for modern living, the car is offered with modern technology and conveniences including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Keyless-Go, USB connectivity and an all-new, fully bespoke and handcrafted interior layout.

Completely handbuilt using traditional coachbuilding techniques at the company’s new Silverstone-based HQ it’s available in standard trim and two limited production special editions – ‘Inspired by Café Racers’ and ‘Inspired by Monte Carlo’ – with unique exterior, interior and accessory finishes

Up until now David Brown Automotive has been best known for its £500,000 Speedback GT – a sixties-styled sports car, based on the running gear of a Jaguar XKR with more than a hint of Aston Martin DB5.

Mini Remastered uses a range of luxurious materials and finishes to create the ultimate classic Mini.

Each car is built by hand from the ground up using brand new body panels which David Brown Automotive refines in-house to create smooth and accurate surfaces with perfect shut lines.

The exterior shape has been refined, visually softened and ‘cleaned’ by de-seaming the silhouette and welding in bespoke structural beams, with additional support struts added for rigidity. Each car also undergoes a laborious sound-proofing process to ensure passenger comfort in the cabin.

Modern touches carried over from Speedback GT include custom-built aluminium grilles and a full LED exterior rear light cluster with jewel-like details and bezels.

Each car also features handcrafted enamel David Brown Automotive badges and modern detail touches such as puddle lights fitted to each classic bullet-style wing mirror.

The interior offers bespoke sculpted seat, plus a combination of paint, leather and fabric finishes to the dash. Premium retro Smiths dials, a David Brown Automotive engraved Moto-Lita steering wheel with enhanced driving position, and the addition of a cup holder to the centre console make Mini Remastered one of the most

luxurious classic cars ever re-imagined.

Each Mini Remastered will be supplied with a 1275cc or 1310cc engine reconditioned and with power boosted by up to 50%, plus there’s a fully refurbished four-speed gearbox, upgraded suspension and brakes.

Every car will go through a four-week painting process for the ultimate finish and customers can choose their own colours. It’s thought that the cars will be priced from £50,000-£70,000.

Mini Remastered by David Brown Automotive will be launched to the public at the upcoming Top Marques Monaco show, taking place from April 20-23 in the Grimaldi Forum, Monte Carlo.