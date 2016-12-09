Big heads Clarkson, Hammond and May arrive Down Under

Giant stone heads of The Grand Tour’s Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond brought Sydney to a standstill.

Their appearance Down Under follows sightings in Washington State last week, where it was reported that the huge sculptures would be located next to the Space Needle in Seattle. However, The Grand Tour Twitter account admitted on Thursday that the plan didn’t quite work out.

Instead, the heads were diverted and the three statues were this week seen leaving a boat at White Bay before being paraded through Sydney on a flatbed truck bearing Amazon and The Grand Tour logos.

It’s thought the sculptures are part of an elaborate publicity stunt to promote The Grand Tour’s launch on Amazon Prime globally in more than 200 countries and territories.

The Grand Tour has not yet revealed the final destination of the statues, but trucks containing other body parts have apparently also been spotted, raising speculation that a colossal statue could be erected somewhere else in Australia.