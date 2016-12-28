Electric car charging rip-off?

It’s reported that ministers are preparing to tackle overpriced electric car charging over fears that it can cost as much to run a green vehicle as a diesel car.

According to the Daily Mail, there will be a reform of electricity prices, which can reach as much as “£7.50 per half-hour charge”.

Apparently “the new rules will give drivers easier access to public charge points and set common standards for pricing”.

About time too. With a question mark over the long-term viability of diesel cars, we must make the switch to EVs sooner than later.

Over-priced charging risks strangling the zero emission motoring dream at birth.