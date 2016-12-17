Ford GT supercar production begins

The first road-going version of the all-new 2017 Ford GT has rolled off the assembly line in Ontario, US.

“When we kicked off 2016, we had two primary objectives for our Ford GT supercar – to excel at Le Mans, and to start deliveries before year-end,” said Raj Nair, Ford executive vice president, global product development, and chief technical officer. “We’ve achieved both.”

“The all-new Ford GT is a showcase of our strength in innovation and our commitment to delivering more for our customers – especially related to lightweight materials, aerodynamics and EcoBoost engine technologies.”

Originally unveiled at the Detroit Motor Show in January 2015, Ford Performance is now delivering the first cars to lucky customers around the globe, just in time for Christmas.

The race version won in its class in the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2016, living up to the iconic car that inspired its design, the GT40, which ruled the famed French circuit from 1966 to 1969.

The 2017 road-going Ford GT is powered by a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6, which is said to produce some 595bhp.

Global production will be limited to 250 units per year, though Ford received more than 6,000 applications for the first 500.

Ford hasn’t confirmed the new GT’s price tag yet, but it’s believed to be around the £350,000 mark.