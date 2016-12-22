Honda celebrates 100 million cars

Japanese car giant has reached an automotive milestone, building its 100 millionth car globally.

Vehicle production began in 1963 with the T360 mini-truck and S500 sports car – a year later came the iconic S600 roadster.

Honda now has 34 production facilities on five continents. For instance, Honda’s huge UK car plant in Swindon, Wiltshire, produces some 600 vehicles every day – that’s about one every 90 seconds.

Opened in 1992, it has a production capacity of 150,000 cars per year and models currently being built include the CR-V, Civic 5-Door, Civic Tourer and the all-new Civic Type R.

“Thanks to the support from our customers around the world, Honda was able to deliver 100 million automobiles,” said Takahiro Hachigo, President and CEO of Honda Motor.

“The passion of our company founder who wanted to help people in their daily lives and pursue the joy of driving has been inherited by Honda associates as the original starting point of Honda automobile manufacturing.

“Striving to meet the next 100 million customers, Honda will continue delivering increasingly attractive products.”