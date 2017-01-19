Drivers taking risks for food on the move

A shocking number of British motorists are risking their own lives and others to consume food and drink behind the wheel.

Research carried out on behalf of convicted driver insurance experts, Insurance Revolution, reveals that more than 40% of drivers regularly eat and drink tea or coffee whilst driving.

One in five (19%) hold a hot drink while driving, while more than 10% admit to having lost control, almost having an accident or actually having an accident because they were eating or drinking at the same time as driving their vehicle.

Most drivers (55%) are aware of the dangers of eating and drink whilst behind the wheel, but despite this, just under 20% do not use a cup holder for their drinks.

While it is still legal to drink and eat whilst driving under UK law, if you are found to not be in control of your vehicle, you could be prosecuted for careless driving.

“British drivers are taking huge risks in drinking hot beverages,” said Mark Rigby of Insurance Revolution.

“It may seem inconsequential, but one spill or a quick glance downwards to put a coffee in the cup holder is all that’s needed for an incident to occur.

“This type of behaviour falls under driving without due care or attention, and can lead to severe penalties.”