F1 star Romain Grosjean goes drifting on ice

Haas Formula One driver Romain Grosjean has launched a free ice driving experience in the French Alps.

The star piloted an all-wheel drive Jaguar F-Type SVR on a special ice circuit to show onlookers at the La Plagne resort how it’s done.

“Removing your skis and driving this F-Type SVR on a 60-metre wide track where you can do what you want is quite rare and extraordinary,” said Romain. “The car responds perfectly. It is light, agile and adapts effectively to the icy surface.”

‘Fun Zone Jaguar’, a new partnership between Jaguar Land Rover and La Plagne, gives drivers the chance to get behind the wheel of an F-Type, F-Pace, XE, plus the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Evoque convertible, with a professional instructor, drifting and sliding in exhilarating driving conditions.

The thrilling free experience is available 10am to 4pm on Saturday to Monday in January, then Sunday to Friday from Febraury 5 to March 5 (minimum age 28 years).

Visit www.la-plagne.com for more information.