Why Jose Mourinho’s a Jag man…

Watch Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reveal what it takes to be “special” as he takes to the streets in a Jaguar XJ.

“Jaguar for me represents passion and performance,” says Mourinho. “It’s one thing to play for a club, or to coach a club, another is to play or to coach with passion, and feel the passion, and I think Jaguar’s cars are also like this. You feel the passion that they invest into their cars”.

Mourinho is to stranger to Big Cats. He wase of the first people to drive the F-Pace, the fastest-selling Jaguar ever, ahead of its launch last year.

He also mastered the art of high speed drifting and full throttle ice driving on a 60km frozen lake at Jaguar Land Rover’s extreme testing facility in Arjeplog, Sweden.