Sand stunt to launch limited edition Jeep

Watch top sandboarder Alex Bird celebrate the new Jeep Renegade Desert Hawk on Britain’s largest sand dunes.

Alex performed a series of epic stunts and tricks on Braunton Burrows beach, North Devon. at speeds of up to 40mph.

“I’ve never done anything like that before,” said the 34-year-old. “It took time to get used to being towed at such speeds but I do a lot of wakeboarding and it was principally very similar.

“The car performed incredibly well on such deep sand; if it wasn’t so good off-road there’s no way I could have got up to 40mph and nailed the jumps and stunts.”

With more than 11,000 Renegades sold in this country last year, the Renegade Desert Hawk – limited to just 100 – follows in the tyre tracks of the popular Night Eagle and Dawn of Justice versions.

Designed to enhance Jeep Renegade’s striking design, the new Desert Hawk version takes the Renegade Trailhawk’s rugged appearance and all-terrain capability a step further with exclusive features and functionality inspired by the desert.

Available in Alpine White, Anvil, Black or – exclusive to Desert Hawk – Mojave Sand, the Jeep Renegade Desert Hawk features 17-inch Low Gloss Black wheels, exclusive bonnet and rear body panel decals.

Inside, the Renegade Desert Hawk is enhanced with exclusive seats in black leather and fabric – the seat base features a Moab desert map logo – with electric lumbar support for the driver. There is also a leather wrapped steering wheel, dual zone climate control, DAB UConnect radio with 6.5-inch touchscreen, Live services, Bluetooth and satnav, 7-inch full-colour thin-film transistor (TFT) cluster display and cruise control.

The Desert Hawk, like the Trailhawk, delivers best-in-class Trail Rated 4×4 capability with standard Jeep Active Drive Low with 20:1 crawl ratio; Selec-Terrain system with exclusive Rock mode, 8.7-inch ground clearance, skid plates, 8.1-inch wheel articulation, Hill-descent Control, 19-inch water fording.

The Renegade Desert Hawk comes as standard with a 170 hp 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. It features a ParkView rear parking camera and 7-inch full-colour thin-film transistor (TFT) cluster display.

The new Jeep Renegade Desert Hawk costs from £28,995 for the 2.0 MultiJet II 170hp 4WD.