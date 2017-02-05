Fiat 124 Spider
World Car of the Year finalists revealed

Gareth Herincx . Auto News No Comments

The countdown has begun for the 2017 World Car Awards to be hosted by the New York International Auto Show on April 13, 2017.

The Road to the World Car continues with today’s announcement of the finalists in six award categories.

Winners of the 2017 World Car of the Year, World Luxury Car, World Performance Car, World Green Car, World Car Design of the Year and the inaugural World Urban Car will all be declared.

The 2017 World Car of the Year will be selected from the following 10 finalists:
Audi A5 / S5 Coupé
Audi Q2
Audi Q5
Fiat/Abarth 124 Spyder
Honda Civic
Jaguar F-PACE
Mazda CX-9
Skoda Kodiaq
Toyota C-HR
Volkswagen Tiguan

The 2017 World Luxury Car will be chosen from one of these top five finalists:
Bentley Bentayga
BMW 5 Series
Genesis G90
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Volvo S90 / V90

The 2017 World Performance Car top five finalists are:
Aston Martin DB11
Audi R8 Spyder
Honda / Acura NSX
McLaren 570s
Porsche Boxster Cayman

The 2017 World Green Car top five are:
Chevrolet Bolt
Honda Clarity Fuel-Cell Car
Hyundai Ioniq
Tesla Model X
Toyota Prius Prime

The 2017 World Urban Car top five are:
BMW i3 (94 Ah)
Citroen C3
Ford KA+
Smart Cabriolet
Suzuki Ignis

The 2017 World Car Design of the Year five finalists are:
Audi A5 / S5 Coupé
Jaguar F-PACE
Mazda CX-9
Mercedes S-Class Cabriolet
Toyota CH-R

