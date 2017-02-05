World Car of the Year finalists revealed

The countdown has begun for the 2017 World Car Awards to be hosted by the New York International Auto Show on April 13, 2017.

The Road to the World Car continues with today’s announcement of the finalists in six award categories.

Winners of the 2017 World Car of the Year, World Luxury Car, World Performance Car, World Green Car, World Car Design of the Year and the inaugural World Urban Car will all be declared.

The 2017 World Car of the Year will be selected from the following 10 finalists:

Audi A5 / S5 Coupé

Audi Q2

Audi Q5

Fiat/Abarth 124 Spyder

Honda Civic

Jaguar F-PACE

Mazda CX-9

Skoda Kodiaq

Toyota C-HR

Volkswagen Tiguan

The 2017 World Luxury Car will be chosen from one of these top five finalists:

Bentley Bentayga

BMW 5 Series

Genesis G90

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Volvo S90 / V90

The 2017 World Performance Car top five finalists are:

Aston Martin DB11

Audi R8 Spyder

Honda / Acura NSX

McLaren 570s

Porsche Boxster Cayman

The 2017 World Green Car top five are:

Chevrolet Bolt

Honda Clarity Fuel-Cell Car

Hyundai Ioniq

Tesla Model X

Toyota Prius Prime

The 2017 World Urban Car top five are:

BMW i3 (94 Ah)

Citroen C3

Ford KA+

Smart Cabriolet

Suzuki Ignis

The 2017 World Car Design of the Year five finalists are:

Audi A5 / S5 Coupé

Jaguar F-PACE

Mazda CX-9

Mercedes S-Class Cabriolet

Toyota CH-R