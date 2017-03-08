Fittipaldi unveils his dream supercar

Motor racing legend Emerson Fittipaldi and iconic Italian design house Pininfarina have teamed up to create a carbon fibre track-day supercar.

Combining “racing technology and breathtaking design with drivability and the highest safety requirements”, the Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina is powered by a normally-aspirated 4.8-litre V8, good for some 600bhp.

Like other Gran Turismo-named vehicles, it will be added to PlayStation’s Gran Turismo game. However, unlike most other GT concepts, the Fittipaldi EF7 Vision will also go into production – in limited numbers. It’s thought each car will cost in the region of $1 million (£820,000).

“Owner-drivers can expect reliability, lower maintenance cost, and minimal mechanic and tech teams – which means more time and elation on the track,” says Fittipaldi.

The ultra-light supercar fuses the vision of F1 and Indy Car racing champion Fittipaldi, Pininfarina and race-bred German engineering firm HWA AG, and fulfills Fittipaldi’s dream to produce a car with fierce track-racing capabilities, for drivers of all skill levels.

“I have tried for years to explain to others what it truly feels like to be behind the steering wheel of a championship racecar,” added Fittipaldi.

“There is adrenaline and elation all rolled into an awe-inspiring inner fulfillment that leaves you craving for more. This is what our dream team created in the EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina.”

The EF7’s exceptional yet forgiving handling and performance, will be achieved through a powerful V8 engine, integrated gearbox, suspension and braking system developed by HWA AG, and an ultra-lightweight, all carbon fibre chassis construction with an exceptionally low center of gravity.

The carbon fibre monocoque is a specially designed safety capsule for both driver and passenger, enabling drivers to feel comfortable in the car, even while at its limits.

“I have had the privilege to work with many great teams in my life on and off the track, but this project took me to new heights, co-creating with the masters of legendary car design and race-winning engineering,” said Fittipaldi, who began his journey to create a supercar three years ago.

The EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina will have a limited production with every EF7 owner having the opportunity to benefit from personal coaching by Emerson Fittipaldi himself and they will move up a driver-training ladder designed by the racing champion.

In addition, owners will be able to join the Fittipaldi Racing Club which will provide exclusive VIP high-performance driving and racing experiences at some of the world’s premier racing circuits, led by Fittipaldi and other racing professionals.

Owners will also have bespoke customisation options to personalize their EF7, complete with car interior and exterior options, multiple wheel options and personal Pantone colour and racing numbers, along with Emerson Fittipaldi signature branding.

Meanwhile, supercar fans and video game enthusiasts will have the opportunity to experience the EF7 in the virtual world when it becomes exclusively available in the upcoming PlayStation 4 videogame, Gran Turismo Sport.

“I won my first Formula 1 Championship at 25 years old, in a time when driving skill, team effort and technology played critical roles,” said Fittpaldi.

“In 2017, we are on a new horizon where real world and virtual world motorsports are merging and this is truly remarkable. Our partners, Gran Turismo, are the leaders in virtual racing field worldwide and we are truly excited to be working with them.”