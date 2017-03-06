Peugeot 3008 crowned Car of the Year

The acclaimed new Peugeot 3008 SUV has edged out the Alfa Romeo Giulia to win the title of European Car of the Year (ECOTY).

The distinctive car, complete with the i-Cockpit digital display across the range, also beat the Citroen C3, Mercedes-Benz E-class, Nissan Micra, Toyota C-HR and Volvo S90/V90.

The jury of 58 motoring journalists from 22 European countries awarded the 3008 SUV 319 points, ahead of the Alfa Romeo’s 296 points, with the Mercedes E-class in third place with 197 points.

The 3008 is the the fifth Peugeot to win the Car of the Year prize and the first SUV to be honoured with the accolade in the competition’s history. Peugeot’s success in the awards dates all the way back to 1969, when the 504 saloon scooped the title.

It’s been a big day for the French brand. Earlier it (PSA Group) announced that it has finalised a deal to buy Vauxhall-Opel from General Motors for £1,9 billion, making it Europe’s No 2 manufacturer after Volkswagen.

