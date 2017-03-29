Win a London Motor Show treat

A Golden Ticket to the London Motor Show is up for grabs, offering a money-can’t-buy experience.

The winner and a guest will be driven to the event in a chauffeur-driven luxury car, receive a personal guided tour of the show and be provided with a complimentary lunch.

Anyone who buys a ticket before April 23 (or has already purchased a ticket) will be automatically entered into the draw.

The London Motor Show returns to Battersea Park from May 4-7. More than 150 brand new cars will be on display from a range of manufacturers, alongside family entertainment, including simulator rides, plus celebrity appearances

The winner and a guest will be collected from anywhere within London in a chauffeur-driven luxury car supplied by leading dealer group H.R. Owen. Once there, the winner will be met by a representative of The London Motor Show who will provide a personal guided tour of the show.

The Golden Ticket holder will have unrivalled access to all of the star cars and fast-track entry to attractions, while lunch will be provided at the mezzanine cafe.

One ticket number will be drawn at random on April 24 and the winner notified no later than April 25.

The London Motor Show has recently announced a number of UK debuts appearing at the show, including the brand new Alpine A110, the single-seat BAC Mono, a new McLaren concept from renowned tuners Liberty Walk and the Ferrari GTC4 Lusso. The exhibitor list includes manufacturer stands from Porsche, Tesla and Vauxhall.

Full terms and conditions are available to view at https://thelondonmotorshow.co.uk/terms-and-conditions-for-the-golden-ticket/

Tickets are on sale now from £15, with children aged 11 or under going free (two children per paying adult). They can be purchased at www.thelondonmotorshow.co.uk.