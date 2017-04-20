Arsenal stars take aim at Citroen C1

Three of Arsenal’s top players, Carl Jenkinson, Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi, have taken part in an unique target practice challenge featuring a Citroen C1 Airscape.

The Premiership trio were trying to kick footballs through the open roof of a Citroen C1 Airscape being driven on two wheels by stunt driver Paul Swift.

The challenge was won by the player with the most footballs on target – who do you think came out on top?