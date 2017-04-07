Ferrari Land opens for thrillseekers

Europe’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster is the highlight of Ferrari Land which has opened for business at PortAventura World near Barcelona in Spain.

Red Force gives thrillseekers and Formula 1 fans the chance to accelerate from 0-112mph in five seconds from a height of 112 metres.

It’s just one of 11 attractions at the 70,000 square-metre Ferrari Experience which pays homage to the excellence of the Italian brand.

Eight semi-professional simulators make up the Pole Position Challenge where visitors can put their driving skills to the test, while Pit Stop Record allows two teams to compete to change four wheels on a full-size Formula 1 car as quickly as possible.

With something for all the family, Ferrari Land also offers five restaurants, shops and shows aimed at reflecting the spirit of Ferrari.