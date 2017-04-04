A new interactive visitor attraction celebrating 50 years of the legendary Range Rover has opened at Land Rover’s Solihull manufacturing plant in the West Midlands.

‘The Range Rover Story’ tour features the 1967 Velar prototype chassis and full-size prototype clay replica.

Range Rover has been manufactured at Solihull since 1970, but its history with the site goes back to 1967 when the first secret prototype was conceived, codenamed Velar.

The new exhibit will take visitors on a time-travelling voyage from its inception, through to the introduction of the Range Rover Sport and Range Rover Evoque and culminating in the newly-announced Range Rover Velar.

Last year, Jaguar Land Rover sold 583,313 cars (more than one every minute) – 44% of which were Range Rovers.

The Range Rover family now contributes £10bn annually to the UK economy and is Britain’s largest luxury export.

Click here for more information about the tour